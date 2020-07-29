Search

Man taken to hospital after Harlesden house fire

PUBLISHED: 12:50 29 July 2020

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

A man has been taken to hospital following a house fire in Harlesden.

Six fire engines and 40 crew were called to a blaze in Crownhill Road just before 9am and had flames under control by 9.40am.

Two men left the building before the fire brigade arrived. One man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, London Fire Brigade said.

The first floor and roof of the end of terrace house were destroyed by the fire and most of the ground floor was damaged.

Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, North Kensington and Wembley fire stations were called out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

