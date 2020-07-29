Man taken to hospital after Harlesden house fire

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following a house fire in Harlesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six fire engines and 40 crew were called to a blaze in Crownhill Road just before 9am and had flames under control by 9.40am.

You may also want to watch:

Two men left the building before the fire brigade arrived. One man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, London Fire Brigade said.

The first floor and roof of the end of terrace house were destroyed by the fire and most of the ground floor was damaged.

Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, North Kensington and Wembley fire stations were called out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.