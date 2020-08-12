Murder investigation after man shot in South Kilburn

Man gunned down in Hansel Road, South Kilburn. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A murder investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in South Kilburn.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to reports of a shooting in Hansel Road at 12.20am this morning (August 12).

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was found suffering a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

Chf Supt Roy Smith, borough commander, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones and I know colleagues will be working hard to support them.

“Officers from every part of the Met are out on our streets using every tactic available to stop mindless violence like this.

“I am incredibly proud of and grateful to colleagues from both the Met and London Ambulance Service who rushed towards danger to try and save this young man’s life – as they would do for any one of us.

“We can only combat violence like this by working together and we really do need your help and support.

“Officers will be out on patrol in the local area over the coming days and I would ask that you stop and talk with them if you have any information which might assist our investigation.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries by the Met’s murder squad are ongoing.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD140/12Aug.

Alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.