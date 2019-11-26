Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died following a blaze at a converted house in Wembley which police are treating as arson.

Emergency services were called to fire at a house converted into bedsits on Grasmere Avenue just after 3am this morning.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze which was put out just after 5am.

Firefighters found one man on the ground floor who was pronounced dead at the scene, London Fire Brigade said.

Nine people had evacuated the semi-detached property before fire crews arrived.

Police investigating the blaze are treating it as arson.

The semi-detached house was badly damaged by the fire.

A police spokesperson said: "A male, no further details, was found deceased within the building. We await identification." Fire crews from Wembley, Stanmore, Hendon and Park Royal fire stations attended the fire.

Enquiries continue