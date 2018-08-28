Man dies after blaze rips through third-floor tower block flat in Kilburn

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB Archant

A man has died after a blaze tore through a third floor flat in Kilburn.

Helicopter seen landing in Brondesbury Bowls Club. PIcture: @LilfeinKilburn Helicopter seen landing in Brondesbury Bowls Club. PIcture: @LilfeinKilburn

More than 60 firefighters from eight different stations, paramedics, an air ambulance crew and police were scrambled to Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road at 1.55pm.

Flames tore through a flat on the third floor of the tower block.

London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters rescued one man from the flat but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Fire crews from West Hampstead, Willesden, North Kensington and other surrounding fire stations had the blaze under control at 3.30pm.

An LAS spokesperson said they were called at 2.15pm adding: "We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, two single responders in cars and two ambulance crews to the scene.

“We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of our medics, a person died at the scene.”

The cause is being investigated.