Man dies following 'medical episode' in Harlesden

A man has died in Harlesden after suffering a 'medical episode'.

Police were called to the High Street at Midday on Friday (June 10) following reports of a man suffering a medical episode, Scotland Yard said.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

A Met spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."