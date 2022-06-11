Man dies following 'medical episode' in Harlesden
Published: 9:05 AM June 11, 2022
- Credit: Google
A man has died in Harlesden after suffering a 'medical episode'.
Police were called to the High Street at Midday on Friday (June 10) following reports of a man suffering a medical episode, Scotland Yard said.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.
A Met spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."