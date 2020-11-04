Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A man in his 20s has sadly died following a fire in a housing block in Harlesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to blaze at a block of flats on St Mary’s Road just after 1.40am this morning (November 4).

Part of a flat on the sixth floor of a seven-storey block was damaged by the flames.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a man in the flat who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, London Fire Brigade said.

The fire was under control by 2.50am.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the brigade and the police.

A police spokesperson said: ““A man, aged in his 20s, was found dead inside the property. His next of kin have been informed.

“Officers will work alongside LFB colleagues to establish the full circumstances.”

Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, North Kensington and Wembley fire stations were at the scene.