Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

PUBLISHED: 09:51 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 04 November 2020

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A man in his 20s has sadly died following a fire in a housing block in Harlesden.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to blaze at a block of flats on St Mary’s Road just after 1.40am this morning (November 4).

Part of a flat on the sixth floor of a seven-storey block was damaged by the flames.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a man in the flat who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, London Fire Brigade said.

The fire was under control by 2.50am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the brigade and the police.

A police spokesperson said: ““A man, aged in his 20s, was found dead inside the property. His next of kin have been informed.

“Officers will work alongside LFB colleagues to establish the full circumstances.”

Fire crews from Park Royal, Willesden, North Kensington and Wembley fire stations were at the scene.

