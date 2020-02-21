Search

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

PUBLISHED: 11:34 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 21 February 2020

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Cricklewood.

Police were called by ambulance crews at 6.45am to Anson Road at the corner of Cricklewood Broadway this morning (February 21) to reports of an injured man.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in the street with a neck injury, Scotland Yard said.

Despite the efforts of medics he was pronounced dead at 7.30am.

The Met's specialist crime division has been notified.

Cordons are in place as police investigate the death.

A spokesperson said: "At this early stage there have been no arrests and officers retain an open mind concerning motive.

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet come forward is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1397/21FEB.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

