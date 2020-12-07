Appeal for witnesses after man dies at Wembley Central station
PUBLISHED: 12:24 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 07 December 2020
Officers have identified the man who died on train tracks in Wembley over the weekend.
Paramedics and the British Transport Police were called to Wembley Central station at about 6.50am on Friday (December 4) to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scotland Yard believe it was a “deliberate act”.
He was in his 30s, had a dark hair and beard, and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.
Although officers have now identified the man and informed his family, they are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Paul Langley said: “Following a number of extensive enquiries today, we now believe this man’s sad death was a deliberate act.”
Anyone with information should contact the police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, with reference 48 of 04/12/20.
