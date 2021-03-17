Cyclist dies after lorry collision in Harlesden

Published: 12:14 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM March 17, 2021

A cyclist was killed following a collision on Harlesden High Street at the junction with Furness Road - Credit: Google

A cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry in Harlesden.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 4pm yesterday (March 16) to reports of the collision on High Street at the junction with Furness Road.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

The driver failed to stop but officers have since made contact with the motorist.

Road closures were in place for much of the afternoon.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, or who simply saw it, should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 4977/16Mar or the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line at Alperton on 020 8246 9820.

People can also email: SCIUMailbox-.TDQ@met.police.uk