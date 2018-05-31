Search

Quad biker fighting for life after crash on A406 North Circular

PUBLISHED: 18:28 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 27 April 2020

A man is in critical condition after crashing his quad bike on the A406 North Circular. Picture: David Nathan

A man is in critical condition after crashing his quad bike on the A406 North Circular. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after coming off a quad bike on the A406 North Circular Road.

Police were called at 3.20pm on Sunday (April 26) to the eastbound carriageway near the junction with Harrow Road.

This comes after a motorcyclist was killed metres away on the same stretch of road after colliding with the central reservation on Friday.

