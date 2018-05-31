Quad biker fighting for life after crash on A406 North Circular
PUBLISHED: 18:28 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 27 April 2020
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after coming off a quad bike on the A406 North Circular Road.
Police were called at 3.20pm on Sunday (April 26) to the eastbound carriageway near the junction with Harrow Road.
This comes after a motorcyclist was killed metres away on the same stretch of road after colliding with the central reservation on Friday.
