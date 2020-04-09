Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning.

A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a fire in Harlesden on Saturday.

Grzegorz Dreylo, 50, of Brownlow Road, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on May 4. He is also accused of assaulting an emergency worker.

Some 40 firefighters and police were called to the incident in Brownlow Road just before 8.30am on Saturday morning.

The blaze damaged half of the ground and first floors of the terraced house, which has been converted into flats. It also ruined half of the loft conversion and the roof. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Willesden, Park Royal, Wembley and surrounding stations attended and the blaze was under control within two hours.