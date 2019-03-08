Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London Archant

A woman is in hospital with life changing injuries after being stabbed in Willesden.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 35 year old woman was stabbed repeatedly and left with potentially life changing injuries.



Scotland Yard say police were called just after 11.30am to Church Road, #Willesden, #NW10.



Emergency services were called at 11.40am this morning to reports of a stabbing in Church Road.

A woman believed to be aged around 35 was found injured minutes walk from Willesden Magistrates Court and taken to hospital, where she remains.

She has been deemed to have injuries that are non life-threatening, but possibly life-changing, Scotland Yard said.

A man aged in his 30s was found with non life threatening or life-changing injuries inside a nearby residential property.

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The police are not looking for any other suspects as the man and woman are believed to be known to each other.

However enquiries continue.