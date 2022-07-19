News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
60 firefighters at Wembley blaze as LFB declares 'major incident'

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:05 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM July 19, 2022
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley - Credit: LFB

Around 60 firefighters are currently at the scene of a major fire in Wembley.

An outbuilding at the rear of a range of shops with flats above is alight on The Broadway.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) - called to the blaze at 2.09pm this afternoon - has taken more than 40 calls to the incident.

It is one of multiple fires currently raging across the capital, many of which are linked to the ongoing heatwave which has seen temperatures in the UK exceed 40C for the first time.

The situation has led the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to declare a "major incident".

Over 175 firefighters are currently tackling a grass fire in Upminster, while eight fire engines are on the scene of a similar incident in Dagenham.

Elsewhere, the LFB has confirmed separate incidents in multiple areas across London, including in Croydon, Southgate and Hendon.

The cause of the Wembley fire is not known at this stage.

More to follow.

