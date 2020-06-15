Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter Natasha Porter

A boy believed to be 13 years old is in hospital after being stabbed in North Maida Vale on Sunday (June 14).

Police and paramedics were called to Oxford Road at 7.10pm when they found the boy with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains. His condition is not “life-threatening”.

No arrests have been made and the boy’s family have been informed.

An air ambulance landed at Paddington Recreation Ground on Sunday in connection with the stabbing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a medic in a car.

“A teenager was treated at the scene and taken by road to a major trauma centre.”

Officers from the Met continue to investigate the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6674/14June.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

