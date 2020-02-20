Dedicated Brent Macmillan nurse presented with MBE from Prince Charles for helping people with bowel cancer

Dr Claire Taylor MBE. Picture: St Mark's Hospital Archant

A dedicated Macmillan nurse who works at St Mark's Hospital has been made an MBE for her work with people with colorectal cancer.

Dr Claire Taylor was presented with the award by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on February 12.

"I had a good conversation with the Prince. It was a very humbling experience. I accepted it on behalf of all colorectal cancer nurses," she said.

A Macmillan professional for 24 years Claire teaches and helps shape research in the field.

"I'm so passionate about my role. When I started everyone was embarrassed to talk about bowel cancer - we've come such a long way."

"Receiving a cancer diagnosis can turn your life upside down, and the effects can be physical, financial and emotional.

"My role is to ensure patients receive appropriate support and services, gain access to the right information and have a holistic package of care after treatment".

Recalling receiving the letter telling her she'd been made a Member of the British Empire, she said: "My heart started beating very fast when they told me - I'm so overwhelmed and humbled. "So many people around in public health who do amazing work, I'm hugely grateful."