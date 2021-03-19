Macmillan grants available to Brent residents who have cancer

Published: 10:49 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM March 19, 2021

A charity has given more than £39,000 in grants to people in Brent dealing with cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support has been giving grants to thousands of people to help pay for home comforts and essentials, such as heating their homes, travel to hospital appointments, bedding and clothing.

The charity’s grants are available to anyone living with cancer in London facing financial difficulties, thanks to donations from the public.

Kris Chadwick, 44, was diagnosed with treatable but incurable breast cancer in 2018.

She said: “I tried to work through my treatment but realised after my first round of chemotherapy that I would need to take time off work.

“On top of this I’d had to move from a house share to a flat on my own so my expenses were through the roof.

“I reached out to Macmillan financial support and the wonderful person talked me through some options.

"They also suggested I apply for a Macmillan grant to help with heating costs and to contribute towards a wig.

"Just knowing someone cared enough to help made me tear up.

“When the grant was awarded it was such a relief.

"I’m forever grateful to Macmillan for the emotional and financial help and support they have given me during my late husband and now me – during both our cancer journeys.”

Macmillan grants are means-tested, one-off payments of £350 aimed at helping people living with cancer on low incomes.

The charity said that more than a third of people with cancer are severely financially impacted by their diagnosis.

Macmillan's strategic partnership manager for London, Emma Tingley said: “As the current lockdown continues, we want to remind everyone that Macmillan is here to help, whatever it takes.

"Imagine your washing machine has broken, or you can’t pay your heating bill, or you need to buy a blender because cancer treatment means you are having trouble eating but you can’t afford one.

“It’s these basics that a Macmillan grant can help people pay for, making someone’s life that bit easier when they need it most, and it’s all thanks to our supporters."

To find out more about Macmillan grants, including who can apply, call the support line on 0808 808 00 00.

