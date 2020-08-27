Free music tuition for children aboard the Musical Bus in Willesden
PUBLISHED: 15:55 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 27 August 2020
All aboard the Musical Bus as it drives into Willesden this weekend offering free instrument tuition to children.
Youngsters have a chance to grab a free music lesson on Saturday and Sunday on board the bus at the Willesden Sports Centre, in Donnington Road.
Lycaeum Music’s MusicOnWheels is charitable project, supported by Brent Council, where 6-11 year-old children who might not normally have the opportunity to learn to play an instrument can give it a try.
Play the piano or the violin, strum a guitar, blow into a saxaphone - kids have the option of trying out a wide variety of instruments.
The bus driving between the sports centre and the Roundwood Centre, in Harlesden for the past two weeks but courses run only until Sunday as funding has run out.
Petru Cotarcea, music director, said: “Before the pandemic, MusicOnWheels had already taught over 140 children in Brent over the course of the 2019-2020 school year, and offered free online lessons during the pandemic to a further 300 children.”
He added: “We hope that as many children as possible can benefit from our free music classes in the future, once we hopefully secure funding again.”
