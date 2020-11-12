Protest as Low Traffic Neighbourhood installation in Cricklewood moves pensioner’s disabled bay

A petition about road obstacles outside outside a disabled man's home Mora Road, Cricklewood has spread. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Jonathan Goldberg

Protesters gathered in Cricklewood in support of a pensioner whose disabled bay was moved to make way for a road block.

Sheila Rayhaman, who is a full-time carer for her father in Mora Road, launched a petition and held the protest on November 3 after her pleas to Brent Council were ignored.

Her father, Habbiur (Ray) Rayhamen, is recovering from his seventh stroke and the bay outside his home is a lifeline.

It was moved to make way for the council’s Olive Road Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) - controversial areas which have been launched across Brent to reduce pollution and make it safer to walk and cycle.

However, there have been outcries in different wards and streets that the LTNs shift rat runs elsewhere.

Sheila said: “I know you can’t please everyone but I feel the council is disgusting to come along and do that to my dad.

“He’s 84 years old and doesn’t need this. He had his seventh stroke in May, poor love, during lockdown, and this is just pushing him back down.”

She said residents got a letter from the council about the LTN, but they “didn’t know what they were talking about”.

Sheila said she was advised to park on a yellow double line for an appointment with her father on September 16, but was reluctant because “by the time I go in the house to settle him and come back, I’ll have a ticket”.

Following assurances she did park on the lines that day, and was fined. Her appeal was rejected, but officers cancelled her penalty. “Many elderly people in my area never drive but their children come to collect them in their cars and take them to hospital or to the Post Office to collect their pension. They rely on their own families who go out of their way to help them.”

Cllr Shama Tatler, lead member for regeneration, property and planning, said funding conditions from Transport for London meant the council were consulting during the six-month LTN trial period.

She added: “We are listening to Ms Rayhaman’s concerns about the relocation of the disabled bay and are in the process of looking at all options, including changing the design to accommodate the disabled parking bay to its previous position.

“The planters on Mora Road are one piece of the puzzle, but they will work together with changes on adjacent roads, as well as the new School Street at Mora Primary, to discourage non-local traffic and create a healthier neighbourhood.”