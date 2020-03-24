Coronavirus: London Borough of Culture Brent 2020 events in Kilburn, Wembley and Willesden postponed

Rise, the launch of Brent Borough of Culture, promises to be 'epic' say organiser. Picture: Brent2020 Archant

Key events in Brent 2020’s calender have been delayed until later this year or next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lois Stonock, artist director of Brent Borough of Culture2020. Picture: Brent Council Lois Stonock, artist director of Brent Borough of Culture2020. Picture: Brent Council

Brent’s year as the London Borough of Culture 2020 got off to a flying start in January.

However, the Kilburn High, a mile-long street party on the Kilburn High road in July planned to coincide with the Euro 2020 competition, will now take place in Summer 2021.

The Culture Capital Competition, which was due to take place at Wembley Boxpark on April 22, has been postponed and those who bought a ticket on Eventbrite will be refunded.

The Museum of All Brent Life due to launch in May is rescheduled forthe autumn.

There is no word yet on the Culture Capital show at the SSE Arena on September 5 or the No Bass Like Home festival in Harlesden in October.

You may also want to watch:

Set up by Sadiq Khan in 2017 the London Borough of Culture project shines a light on the character and diversity of the city’s boroughs.

In major changes to the Mayor of London’s programme announced today (March 24) the Liberty Festival, celebrating of the work of Deaf and disabled artists, will take place next year.

Lewisham’s year as London Borough of Culture will move to 2022. Croydon will remain London Borough of Culture for 2023.

Deputy Mayor for culture and creative industries, Justine Simons OBE, said: “It’s important that we all follow the Government’s instructions to stay at home unless it is essential to leave.

But we do not want Londoners to miss out on the amazing creative programmes that Brent, Lewisham and Croydon have planned, so that is why we have re-scheduled our plans. We will work closely with artists, the boroughs and all those involved to ensure they are supported during these challenging times.”

Lois Stonock, Brent 2020 artistic director, added: “We remain as committed as ever to the values that underpin Brent 2020 and all the people, artists and organisations who are involved in the programme.

Art and music, in all their forms, have always been a part of this borough in good times and bad. We are determined to ensure that we continue to tell the story of the many cultures of Brent in the coming months.”

For the latest coronavirus news from the Kilburn Times and across London join our Facebook group here.