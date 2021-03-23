News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Spring arrives in Brent as lockdown rules begin to ease

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:50 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 2:05 PM March 23, 2021
Spring flowers at Roundwood Park, Harlesden.Katlyn Gold, 3 is photographed

Katlyn Gold, three, admires spring flowers in Roundwood Park. - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

Spring has returned in Harlesden and with it the very real hope that the Covid lockdown is easing.

Flowers are beginning to bloom in Roundwood Park as the UK marked a year since the first national lockdown on Tuesday.

Katlyn Gold, three, was pictured admiring spring flowers in Roundwood Park as temperatures rose.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cautiously set out a roadmap in the hope that all restrictions will be lifted on June 21.

Schools and universities have reopened.

Two households can meet outside and care home residents can have one nominated visitor.

On March 29 "rule of six" applies outdoors and weddings can take place, attended by six people.

On April 12 all shops, including hair salons, can open and pubs and restaurants can serve food and drink to customers sitting outside. 

Gyms, spas, libraries and community centres reopen and families can holiday in the UK.

Cinemas and theatres open on May 17 and large events can restart with limits on audience numbers.

Vaccines must be working to avoid another surge.

Covid - A Year On
Brent News

