New college planned to bring post-18 education in Wembley

How the development could look if planning permission is granted. - Credit: United Colleges Group

A “world class college” could be coming to Wembley to provide higher education and apprenticeship opportunities to anyone aged 18 and over.

United Colleges Group, the group behind College of North West London and City of Westminster College, has acquired the Olympic Office Centre site.

It will begin development if a planning application is approved.

Once complete, the college will offer courses in green skills, engineering, digital technology, computing, and health and social care subjects.

Stephen Davis, group principal and chief executive of the United Colleges Group, said he is “thrilled” to announce plans.

“Our new site will bring more education, training, and skills opportunities for the residents of Brent and the wider London community,” he said.

“It will provide the community with an important place to work and learn.

“With its focus on green skills and emerging technologies, we are also pleased to say that our new location will enable us not just to provide a boost to the present generation but will do so for many generations to come.”

United Colleges Group is the group behind College of North West London and City of Westminster College. - Credit: United Colleges Group

Students with supported learning requirements and those for whom English is a second language will also have access to courses.

The United College Group has around 20,000 enrolments each year.

The site is currently at ‘stage one’ in the planning process with the planning permission process having not yet started.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chairman of the community and wellbeing scrutiny committee of Brent Council, welcomed the news.

He said: “I welcome the ambition of our local college to create a place for world class education and skills in the heart of Brent.

“As local councillor I am confident that the residents of Brent will benefit from this proposal.”