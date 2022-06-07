Willesden Green woman to swim and cycle for 24 hours for charity

A Willesden Green woman is set to swim and cycle continuously for 24 hours to raise funds for Carers UK and Carers Scotland.

Denise Yeats, 54, will begin at 8pm on June 23 with a 1,500m swim in the Thames in Teddington. She will then jump on her bike for a 40km lap around Richmond Park, repeating the whole process for 24 hours to finish with a swim at 8pm on June 24.

Denise said: “After years spent creating challenge events for charities, I devised the 24-hour solo aquabike (swimming and cycling) to thank Carers UK and Carers Scotland.

“One of my best friends is supported by the charity, and she really values the charity and the opportunity it provides to meet with people who are also carers.

“I also want to thank Carers UK and Carers Scotland as they hired me to run virtual events during lockdown.

“If they hadn’t, I would have lost the events business I’d built up over many years as all planned in person events were cancelled.”

Denise will complete the process by herself and has been encouraged to take part by what she has seen.

She added: “Speaking with the carers the charity supports had a massive impact, and although the aquabike challenge will be tough, after 24 hours it’s over.

“Being a carer isn’t and I admire anyone who cares for someone they love.”

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said: “Denise’s support and expertise were invaluable as we navigated the virtual world of event delivery.

“She enabled us to engage with carers at a time when they needed support more than ever.

“We are delighted that Denise has chosen Carers UK and Carers Scotland as the beneficiaries of her amazing aquabike challenge, her challenge will make life better for carers.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denise-yeats