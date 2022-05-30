News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Willesden Green businesses encouraged to swap car deliveries for cargo bikes

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:36 PM May 30, 2022
The Willesden Green businesses taking part

The Willesden Green businesses taking part - Credit: JUSTIN THOMAS

Willesden Green businesses are being encouraged to swap deliveries by car and van, to eco-friendly cargo bikes as part of a free local trial.

The cargo bike trials have been launched in the run up to Brent for Bike Week 2022. 

Running from June 2-6, the initiative aims to promote the benefits of cycling for health, wellbeing and to protect the planet.

The free cargo bike scheme is available to businesses, community organisations, non-profits and charities in the Willesden Green area who wish to reduce their carbon footprint and improve local air quality.

Councillor Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment, said: "Cargo bike trails have been really popular with local businesses. This is our second trial in Brent, as we continue to explore innovative ways to reduce air pollution and cut carbon emissions.

"We are launching these trails in the lead up to Bike Week, and are working with our partners to offer opportunities to make riding a bike accessible and enjoyable for everyone. 

“There are plenty of excellent health benefits to cycling, not to mention helping us on our journey to reach net zero carbon emission by 2030."

This service, which is provided by eStreet Services, is available to book via an online platform, with a set number of free hours available for businesses to use as part of the scheme.

The cargo bike delivery service (which involves a bike and rider) aims to highlight the ease of switching to cargo bikes for deliveries, ultimately reducing local air pollution and saving costs for local businesses.

The cargo bike scheme forms part of the Defra-funded Clean Air Villages 4 (CAV4) programme, with partners Cross River Partnership  and cargo bike provider eStreet Services.

You can book free zero-emission deliveries via eStreet Service's online booking platform at estreetservices.com 

Alternatively contact email Fiona Coull at: fionacoull@crossriverpartnership.org for more information.

Bike Week in Brent begins with Cycletastic's Bike Shed, an event running on Saturday, June 4 from 1.30-4pm on Streatley Road as a Drop-in for a bike DIY service or for basic bike repairs. Then, on June 8, there is a ride to Buckingham Palace for women - with the JoyRiders group setting off at 10am from Granville Centre.

