News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Local Council

When you need to register to vote by in Brent

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:03 PM April 4, 2022
A ballot box in emptied of ballot papers at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after voting closed in the 201

Local councillors will be decided in the vote - Credit: PA

Brent residents need to register to vote before next Thursday (April 14) to participate in person in the upcoming local elections. 

Residents aged 18 or over in the borough are invited to sign up now ahead of the vote on May 5 to decide ward councillors.

Carolyn Downs, chief executive of Brent Council, said: "The local elections are your opportunity to have a say in who represents your community. 

“Councillors play a key role in working with residents to shape the local area, so it is important that you exercise your right and register to vote before April 14.” 

Residents can vote in person, by proxy or via a postal vote. To apply for a postal vote, residents must register before 5pm on April 19.

After a review of Brent's electoral arrangements by the Boundary Commission, there will be six fewer councillors and one more ward than at the last local election.

To register online, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Brent News
Kilburn News

Don't Miss

Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

London Live News | Updated

Missing Wembley schoolboy found 'safe and well'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police officer stock

London Live News | Updated

Missing Wembley schoolboy found 'safe and well'

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
MP for Brent South Dawn Butler 

London Live News

Dawn Butler diagnosed with breast cancer

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Brent has been deemed happiest borough

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in north London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon