When you need to register to vote by in Brent

Brent residents need to register to vote before next Thursday (April 14) to participate in person in the upcoming local elections.

Residents aged 18 or over in the borough are invited to sign up now ahead of the vote on May 5 to decide ward councillors.

Carolyn Downs, chief executive of Brent Council, said: "The local elections are your opportunity to have a say in who represents your community.

“Councillors play a key role in working with residents to shape the local area, so it is important that you exercise your right and register to vote before April 14.”

Residents can vote in person, by proxy or via a postal vote. To apply for a postal vote, residents must register before 5pm on April 19.

After a review of Brent's electoral arrangements by the Boundary Commission, there will be six fewer councillors and one more ward than at the last local election.

To register online, visit: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote