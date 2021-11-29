Almost 800 homes to be built next to Wembley Stadium

An artist impression of how the flats could look - Credit: LDRS

Almost 800 homes will be built in tower blocks up to 23 storeys high in the shadow of Wembley Stadium.

Brent Council’s planning bosses approved plans for 759 flats across five new buildings on the site of a former car parts warehouse.

Euro House in Wembley Park is set to be bulldozed and replaced by a series of tower blocks ranging from 14 to 23 storeys.

There will also be space for businesses, some sports facilities for residents and access to the nearby Wealdstone Brook.

The application was backed by the majority of the council’s planning committee, though Cllr Daniel Kennelly voted against the plans.

He said he was “not 100 per cent convinced” that the scheme would protect against flooding from the brook and also criticised the amount of affordable housing proposed.

According to the application 218 flats are deemed affordable, which is around 30 per cent.

Just 142 of these will be offered at affordable rent levels with the remaining 76 marketed for shared ownership.

These figures are below the targets set out in Brent’s local plan and the wider plans for London but council officers explained this would ensure the scheme remains financially viable.

Developer Regal London said the site is currently “underutilised” and this presented an opportunity to address the area’s housing targets.

It suggested it will “improve Wembley Park”, boost job opportunities and increase access to Wealdstone Brook.

Planning director Steve Harrington said: “This marks a step-change in the growth of Regal London as we embark upon our largest mixed-use project to date.

“Lifting the lid on this corner of Wembley will provide new green space for local people and ensure that local communities can share in the benefits of the development through our employment and training opportunities onsite.

“I’m pleased that the members of the council agreed with the officers that the scheme is a design exemplar, not only for Wembley Park but for Brent more widely.”

