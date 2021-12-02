News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times

Wembley fitness instructor stopped man taking his own life

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:57 PM December 2, 2021
Station Officer Simon Horn congratulates Elias Maz

Station Officer Simon Horn congratulates Elias Maz - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A Wembley fitness instructor, who stepped up to save a man about to take his own life, has been honoured for his bravery.

Elias Maz was passing by a house during the summer when he saw the man in distress and immediately raised the alarm before climbing up onto a slippery porch roof to help him. Firefighters arrived shortly after. 

This week, Elias attended Wembley Fire Station to receive a commendation from the brigade’s borough commander Ian Thompson.

Station officer Simon Horn attended the incident. He said: “Elias trusted his instincts and not only dialled 999 straight away, he also immediately went to help. Having the confidence to act in that situation could have saved a life.”

Elias said: “I was walking from my car to the house where my girlfriend lives and we’d just been grocery shopping. 

“When I spotted the man in trouble, I just wanted to help. I told my girlfriend to call the emergency services while I called neighbours for help. To be honest, I was not expecting to receive anything for doing this. I am truly grateful for being honoured like this.”

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. 
 

Brent News
Kilburn News
Wembley News

