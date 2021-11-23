The next bishop of Willesden chosen by school students

The Revd Canon Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy is joined by Sarah Mullally, bishop of London, and students Temisan Wysd, Keziah Ansah, Honey Ryder and Sophia Pascal. - Credit: lutherpendragon

The next bishop of Willesden has A level students at a local school to thank for his new job.

The Revd Canon Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy will take the post following a selection process that involved Twyford School sixth formers judging sermons of shortlisted candidates.

Lusa, the current BAME mission and ministry enabler in the diocese of Leicester, was their favourite - and he was announced on a visit to the same school this morning (November 23).

The Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, and The Revd Canon Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy, the next Bishop of Willesden - Credit: lutherpendragon

The decision, which had been finalised at Downing Street, was made public at a special assembly also attended by Sarah Mullally, bishop of London, and Alice Hudson, executive headteacher of Twyford CofE Academies Trust.

Lusa said: “It is a real privilege to be called to join the work that God is doing in Willesden.

“I am eager to experience the wealth of diversity in heritage and culture that make up the communities of West London.

“I look forward to strengthen existing bonds across churches and the wider community, as we tackle together some of the big issues facing us all.

“As the next Bishop of Willesden, my hope is to share the love of Jesus with confidence, compassion, and imagination.”

He will be consecrated in January 2022, and will join the College of Bishops in the Diocese of London.

He will succeed the Rt Revd Pete Broadbent as Bishop of Willesden, who served as the bishop for 20 years.

The bishop of Willesden serves the boroughs of Brent, Ealing, Harrow and Hillingdon.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, Brent Council’s chairman for community & wellbeing scrutiny committee said: “I am heartened to hear that The Rev’d Canon Lusa Nsenga-Ngoy is to be the next Bishop of Willesden.

“This is an excellent appointment and I am particularly pleased that the school pupils took part in the appointment process. I look forward to working with Lusa to support the diverse communities of Brent.

“My thanks to Pete, who’s been a great community bishop and will be much missed, not just in Brent, but across the capital.”