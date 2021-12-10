News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex-Toys ‘R’ Us site to become huge film studio in Brent Cross Town

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:52 PM December 10, 2021
Launch event of The Visitor Pavilion, Brent Cross Town

Launch event of The Visitor Pavilion, Brent Cross Town - Credit: © John Sturrock

Troubadour Theatres, producers of performances for platforms such as National Theatre, MTV and Netflix, is set to open a 150,000 sq ft film studio in Brent Cross Town.

Barnet Council and Argent Related have secured a three-year lease for the former Toys ‘R’ Us building on Tilling Road, which will become Brent Cross Studios.

The temporary state-of-the-art film and TV studio, will also boast a skills academy, and will open early next year. 

It is the most significant coup to date for the 180-acre, £7bn new park town and its supporters hope it will attract world-class TV productions and film houses to the area, providing a boost to the local economy.

Nick Searl, partner of Argent Related said: “Creating valuable opportunities so that the neighbourhood can benefit from Brent Cross Town in its early stages is a top priority as we deliver on our pledge of creating a town where all can flourish. 

“Troubadour Theatres is a fantastic addition to the development, bringing with it new job and training opportunities in the dynamic international TV and film sector.

"Brent Cross Studios will provide a tangible boost to the local economy and will attract world-class TV productions and film houses.”

Troubadour already has a local presence with its Wembley Park Theatre - where The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is currently being performed. 

Cllr Daniel Thomas, Leader of Barnet Council, said: “The opening of the Troubadour Theatres’ Brent Cross Studios next year is another great example of how we are reviving this corner of Barnet and will transform the well-known Toys ‘R’ Us site.” 

The planned skills academy will enable local residents to be trained in the film and television industry - with an estimated 150 training sessions planned for the first three years. 

Cllr Thomas added: “It will also join the London North Studio in Mill Hill in supporting a growing sector across the borough by bringing a new network of film, television and other creative businesses and entertainment professionals to the area.”

