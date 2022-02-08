Colindale: Have your say on 252-home plan

A planning application is set to be submitted this month for a 252-home development called Symal Court near Colindale.

The developer Sheen Lane is currently consulting on proposals for one, two and three bedroom apartments across three blocks.

The brownfield site in Edgware Road will replace the old Symal House, which was originally built as offices in 1955 but is ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

The current Edgware Road site - Credit: Sheen Lane

“The heights of the buildings will range from four storeys along Holmstall Avenue, up to the tallest, at 20 storeys, which sits within the allocated tall building zone at the corner of Edgware Road and Carlisle Road,” a statement added.

There would also be improvements to widen nearby footpaths as part of the scheme.

Under the scheme, the works could begin at the end of this year and be completed by the end of 2024.

Sheen Lane has confirmed the consultation on their website - which some residents had found issue with - is now working.

To have your say, visit: symalcourt.co.uk/proposals/