Remembrance 2021: Brent community remembers the fallen
- Credit: Councillor Muhammed Butt
Barham Park once more welcomed dignitaries, veterans and hundreds of residents as Brent remembered the fallen.
The army, navy and air force cadets, police cadets, St John’s Ambulance, and sea cadets were all represented at the parade on Remembrance Sunday, as were local councillors.
Regent Brass Brand led the march around to the memorial site, where a general service was held before a silence was observed.
Fr Andrew Teather, Dean of Brent, led tributes and prayers in memory of all those lost in the world wars and other conflicts.
Attendees were happy to be back following the event being modified in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Mayor of Brent Lia Colacicco said: “We shall not forget those who gave their lives to protect our nation.
"As we could not meet physically due to lockdown restrictions last year, I’m so pleased that we are able to come together as a community to pay our respects to those who bravely served.”
