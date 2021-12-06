Online auction to support charities back in Queen's Park

The Love Local campaign supports eight charities and many more local businesses. - Credit: Giles Deards

More than 40 Queen’s Park and Kensal Rise businesses have come together to offer prizes for this year’s Love Local online auction in support of charities.

Now in its fourth year, Love Local, held December 10-19 and supported by the Brent & Kilburn Times, invites all to make online bids to raise money for items - raising money for eight charities.

Giles Deards, event organiser and trustee of charity Salusbury World charity, said: “We wanted to bring the best of what is local together by showcasing great local products and services while also raising the profile of some of our very special charities.

“The money raised will be shared between them. Please get in touch over the next ten days if you’d like to add prizes and happy bidding everyone!”

As well as children and migrant organisation Salusbury World, the auction will also help Elders Voice and Kensal Rise Library in Kensal Green, Brent Centre for Young People and Laurence’s Larder in Brondesbury Park; as well as food charities Granville Community Kitchen in Carlton Vale, 9 Kitchens in Dollis Hill and Willesden Mutual Aid Foodbank.

One quarter of the money raised from bids is offered to the local business donating the prize, with the other 75 per cent supporting the local nominated charities as an equal split.

The Lexi Cinema has donated two of the main prizes: exclusive use of its balcony seating area and a year’s annual membership of the cinema.

Other prizes include tickets to see Zadie Smith’s award-winning “Wife of Willesden” play at the Kiln Theatre. Other prizes on the auction site include a painting by Monica Raja Richardson, personal fitness training or gym membership, restaurant meals, deli hampers, flowers, family photography and a month of coffee. Prizes are being added every day until the auction ends at 9pm on December 19.

Sarah Akinwunmi, manager of St Laurence’s Larder, said: “It’s been another tough year for too many people. The effects of the pandemic, cuts to Universal Credit and the impact of rising energy bills mean more people than ever are coming to our door for a warm welcome. We continue to offer cooked food, groceries for take-away and opportunities for emotional or practical advice and are depending on community fundraising to be able to continue.”

Leslie Barson, co-founder of Granville Community Kitchen in south Kilburn, said “Sadly, the economic situation for many got much worse this year and we are now reaching more than 1,000 people a week. Our community kitchen believes very strongly that anyone who asks for food help should get it, without the need for an application process or paperwork and we are grateful for all support from our local community.”

The auction site is now ready online.

Another of those set to benefit is Stephanie Schonfield of Kensal Rise Library.

She said: “Our community won our long battle to re-open Kensal Rise Library but we face an even bigger challenge to stay open.

“We have to meet not just running costs but have to find £12,000 just to cover roof repairs. We’d like to thank the Kilburn Times and local businesses for their support with this auction.”

Vijay Christian, of Brent Centre for Young People, said 700 young people a year are benefitting from their service - thanks for the donations of the community.

He added: “It’s clear our teenagers have been among those who have suffered the most from Covid restrictions, losing life-building experiences and opportunities.”

Brent & Kilburn Times editor Andre Langlois added: “It’s great to see so many local businesses and charities coming together again for this annual auction, which we are delighted to support.

“We are all stronger together and we’d encourage any businesses to get in touch to add to the prizes and also to nominate local charities they would like to see supported over the coming year.”

Bid now at bit.ly/lovelocal2021 to support local business and charities.

