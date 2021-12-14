News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nursery and family centre overhauled in £8m South Kilburn project

Adam Shaw

Published: 12:51 PM December 14, 2021
Carlton Granville has released this computer generated image

A nursery and family centre will be overhauled as part of the regeneration of a West London housing estate. 

Brent Council announced plans to refit the Granville Plus Nursery School and the Granville Family Wellbeing Centre in South Kilburn.
The £7.75million project is part of wider plans to improve South Kilburn, including new homes and job opportunities.

The council said the nursery and family centre will benefit from “modern and sustainable facilities” following the improvement works.

There are also plans to make older buildings on the estate more environmentally friendly and expand the shared workspace at the Granville Centre. 

As part of this latest development, 18 family-sized council homes will also be built. Works are expected to start next year. 

Regeneration lead councillor Shama Tatler said: “The Carlton and Granville centres are at the heart of the South Kilburn community. 

“We are thrilled to be revamping and expanding these much-loved community spaces and facilities, whilst creating more opportunities for local people – from more local jobs to training.

“Alongside this, 100 per cent of the new homes being built on-site will be for social rent, which will be life-changing for 18 regional families. 

“We look forward to getting started and will work closely with our partners based in the centres to ensure their services continue to operate seamlessly throughout the duration of the works.”

While the council has been keen to stress the positive aspects of the South Kilburn regeneration programme, it has also been hit with problems. 
Earlier this year the council agreed to pay £18.5m to fix defects on some of its homes on the estate – more than was spent building them. 

Residents have also hit out at what they see as overdevelopment of the area, while others say they have been hit by cladding issues which means their homes are now “unsellable”. 

