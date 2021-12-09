Harlesden councillor steps down from cabinet

A top Brent councillor has left her Cabinet role to 'take time out'.

Cllr Mili Patel, who represents Harlesden, has departed the authority's top table and her 'safeguarding' portfolio will be filled by deputy leader Margaret McLennan.

A bounce back email from Cllr Patel states that she is taking maternity leave.

A Brent Council spokesman said: "Councillor Mili Patel has stepped down from her cabinet role to take time out. Deputy leader, Councillor Margaret McLennan, will take over the portfolio.”

The council's website still lists Cllr Patel, who was re-elected as a Labour councillor in 2018, as chair of the corporate planning committee, and a member of three other boards as well as the main council.