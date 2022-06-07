Man who dumped waste outside Harlesden school is sentenced

The Ford pick up being crushed by authorities - Credit: Brent Council

A licensed waste carrier who dumped rubbish outside a Harlesden primary school has been found guilty of fly tipping.

Patrick Ward was found to have left the pile outside Newfield Primary School in November 2020. He pleaded not guilty but a Willesden Magistrates Court jury convicted him of fly tipping of controlled waste

Ward, 42, of Middle Ground, Wheatley, Oxfordshire, has been sentenced to community service and ordered to pay almost £2,600 in fees.

Rubbish outside the school - Credit: Brent Council

Residents noted down his registration and after a DVLA check he was summoned to court. His Ford lorry has been seized and crushed.

Brent councillor Krupa Sheth said: “Illegal rubbish dumping is a blight on our neighbourhoods and will not be tolerated.

“We will pursue and enforce people who think it is acceptable to dump rubbish on our streets.

Flytipping outside the school - Credit: Brent Council

“Thank you to the officers involved in this case for doing everything in their power and following every lead to bring the culprit to justice. Our streets are better off for it.”