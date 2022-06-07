News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Local Council

Man who dumped waste outside Harlesden school is sentenced

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:17 PM June 7, 2022
The Ford pick up being crushed by authorities

The Ford pick up being crushed by authorities - Credit: Brent Council

A licensed waste carrier who dumped rubbish outside a Harlesden primary school has been found guilty of fly tipping. 

Patrick Ward was found to have left the pile outside Newfield Primary School in November 2020. He pleaded not guilty but a Willesden Magistrates Court jury convicted him of fly tipping of controlled waste

Ward, 42, of Middle Ground, Wheatley, Oxfordshire, has been sentenced to community service and ordered to pay almost £2,600 in fees.

Rubbish outside the school

Rubbish outside the school - Credit: Brent Council

Residents noted down his registration and after a DVLA check he was summoned to court. His Ford lorry has been seized and crushed. 

Brent councillor Krupa Sheth said: “Illegal rubbish dumping is a blight on our neighbourhoods and will not be tolerated. 

“We will pursue and enforce people who think it is acceptable to dump rubbish on our streets.

Flytipping outside the school

Flytipping outside the school - Credit: Brent Council

“Thank you to the officers involved in this case for doing everything in their power and following every lead to bring the culprit to justice. Our streets are better off for it.”

Harlesden News

Don't Miss

Barry Gardiner at Mount Stewart Primary School

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee events to look out for in Brent and Kilburn

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Man pictured wanted as witness to investigation

London Live News

Image released of man wanted as witness to fatal collision on A406

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Kilburn man Junior Pelius Britto, 27, was jailed for eight years

London Live News

Jailed: Kilburn man linked to 8 knifepoint robberies in St John's Wood area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of London announces fare rise on TfL network

London Live News

TfL advises to only travel 'if necessary' on June 6 due to planned strike

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon