Local elections: Labour keeps strong grip on Brent Council

General view of Wembley stadium, London seen from the View at the Shard - Credit: PA

Labour maintained its strong grip in Brent after it secured a healthy majority at this year’s local elections.

It returned 49 out of 57 councillors, with the Conservatives taking 5 seats and the Liberal Democrats winning 3. It means Labour, which has been in power in Brent since 2010, has a majority of 41, compared to 57 four years ago.

Changes to the ward boundaries meant there were 57 seats up for grabs, as opposed to 63 in 2018.

A number of new wards were introduced as part of the boundary changes, with Labour completing a clean sweep of 15 councillors across Harlesden and Kensal Green, Kingsbury, Cricklewood and Mapesbury, Roundwood, Wembley Hill and Wembley Park.

Before the election, there were four Conservative councillors – despite a poor showing nationally, the Brent branch will be encouraged by the increase to its representation on the council.

And the Liberal Democrats will be pleased to see two more councillors join Cllr Anton Georgiou as they look to increase their influence on council decision making.

Even the most optimistic opposition supporter would have struggled to see anything other than a victory for Labour, led by Cllr Muhammed Butt. Utilising an already strong support base, Labour candidates built their campaign on the issues that have plagued central government.

This included the cost of living crisis, the lack of funding councils receive, and "Partygate", where prime minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaking lockdown rules.

They also highlighted their achievements over the past four years, including its commitment to tackling a climate emergency, the delivery of the London Borough of Culture programme, and its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those looking to upset the apple cart suggested Brent would have a better chance of thriving with a more politically diverse council.

They were also critical of what is seen by some as overdevelopment in areas such as Wembley and Alperton, as well as a lack of investment in some of the borough’s poorer areas.

Brent chief executive Carolyn Downs said: “I’d like to thank all of the candidates that stood and congratulate our newly elected councillors.

“Huge thanks must also go to everyone that helped to deliver the election on behalf of voters. We look forward to working with the new administration to deliver on their priorities over the next four years.”