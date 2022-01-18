News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Help needed to secure future of Harlesden community garden

Olivia Burney

Published: 2:33 PM January 18, 2022
Harlesden Town Garden has won Gold in the London in Bloom awards

Harlesden Town Garden - Credit: FHTG

A small community garden needs extra funding to secure its future.

The Friends of Harlesden Town Garden is asking the community to complete a short survey to improve their bid for council funding in Brent Council’s Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (NCIL) Fund.

The Harlesden Town Garden project, in Challenge Close, started in March 2013 and features a popular raised bed allotment, community hub and free weekly gardening training.

The coveted raised beds have fallen into disrepair with extra funding required to return them to their former glory.

The raised bed area is a vital component of the project, as it brings together local gardeners, contributes to improving local biodiversity and provides volunteer work for disadvantaged people.

The NCIL Fund provides grants to community projects that support the regeneration of the borough.

To complete the survey and help Harlesden Town Garden, click here or visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMKwTdDlWPlM4-b2rs6DpXl7TYEO4Xj0pp3rRx3BpxdlDSfA/viewform

Kilburn News
Harlesden News

