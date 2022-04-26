News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four 'corrupt' council workers allegedly took £2m in pavement scam

William Mata

Published: 11:25 AM April 26, 2022
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

An investigation is underway after Harrow Council staff allegedly took £2million in a scam that saw pavements repaired on only one side of streets.

The Sun reported last week that four workers were alleged to have acted corruptly and were later sacked after police were alerted over the matter last August.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is aware of "allegations of fraud" where payments were received in return for contracts. The four staff and a fifth man were questioned and then bailed as the investigation continues.

The council provided the following statement to the Times. 

“Harrow Council has a zero-tolerance to any form of corruption and are co-operating fully with the Metropolitan Police on this matter.

"We will not be making any further comment at this stage as this is a live investigation.”

