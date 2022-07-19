Empire House on Empire Way, Wembley Park in August 2021 - Credit: Google

A Cricklewood company and its director have been fined a total of about £41,000 for leaving unlicensed scaffolding on a public highway in Wembley Park.

Brent Council says J&P Scaffolding Ltd had the proper license when it erected the temporary structure at Empire House on Empire Way in December 2020.

But the license ran out in June last year and the company’s director Jacek Pawlaczyk failed to renew it.

This was despite receiving eight reminders from council officers, according to the town hall.

J&P Scaffolding Ltd was found guilty at Willesden Magistrates' Court on June 23 and ordered to pay fines, compensation and costs totalling £32,805.50.

Mr Pawlaczyk, 43, of Hendon Way, Cricklewood was also fined £8,190.

Brent's cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate action Cllr Krupa Sheth, said: “It is really important all companies get the proper license for anything placed on the public highway.

"This allows council keyworkers to keep residents safe and to limit any disruption to the public.

"I hope this case and the whopping - yet fair - fine serves as stark reminder that if you don't follow the rules, we will take action."