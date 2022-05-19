Report shows how much councils spend on electric vehicle chargers

Electric vehicles can be charged at locations across the city - Credit: PA

Brent, Hackney and Islington councils are three of the biggest spending local authorities on electric vehicle infrastructure in the country, a study has shown.

All three are in the top ten for amounts spent since 2016 according to a report put together by Halfords.

Brent is fourth with £1.2million spent, just ahead of Hackney which spent £1m while Islington was ninth, spending £510,877. The list was topped by Leeds City Council.

Councillor Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council said: “I am very proud that Brent has been shown to lead the way on green infrastructure but if we are to reach our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030, we will need to revolutionise the way we all travel.

“We will continue to work with our communities to deliver a greener, cleaner and healthier Brent for all our residents.”

The council road maintenance spending report involved Halfords submitting freedom of information requests for 36 metropolitan and London borough councils to reveal council spending figures on general road maintenance investment as well as electric vehicle investment.

Councillor Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “We know that the climate emergency is an extremely pressing issue, and that Islington is one of the six London boroughs most at risk from climate change.

“That is why the council has been pressing ahead with plans to create a cleaner, greener, healthier borough for local people, where the toxic effects of air pollution are reduced.

“Our investment in electric vehicles - both to provide more electric vehicle chargers for residents and to electrify the council’s own fleet – is helping to clean up the air that locals breathe and to create a more environmentally-friendly future for Islington.

“We know that there is a lot more work still to be done, and we remain committed to investing in electric vehicles to help create a greener Islington for everyone.”

A spokesperson at Halfords added: ”It’s no secret that the UK’s road infrastructure still has a long way to go in terms of making our roads greener.

“However, it’s great to see from our research that a good amount of councils are already investing in a greener future for their area, whether It be more cycle lanes or the installation of more electric vehicle charging points."