Green skills hub to open in Brent after £500k investment

The hub is set to open at the college in Willesden - Credit: Google Maps

A ‘green skills hub’ is set to be built in Brent after an investment worth half a million pounds.

The new centre is set to open at the United Colleges Group at the College of North West London in mid-April.

Proponents say it will offer a range of green skills courses for students in the local area and from across the city.

Stephen Davis, group principal and chief executive of the United Colleges Group, said: “Green skills are an essential part of modern learning, and the United Colleges Group is proud to put them front-and-centre in our offering.

“Our new Green Skills Centre will play a key role in helping us achieve our aim of making sure that Brent is a place where students can learn these vital skills and prepare for their futures.

“I would like to thank all of our partners for making this possible and I look forward to continuing to work with them into the future.”

The £500,000 funding has come from the Mayor’s Academies Hubs programme and the project has been delivered alongside Brent Council.