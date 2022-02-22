News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Local Council

Green skills hub to open in Brent after £500k investment

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:29 PM February 22, 2022
The hub is set to open at the college in Willesden

The hub is set to open at the college in Willesden - Credit: Google Maps

A ‘green skills hub’ is set to be built in Brent after an investment worth half a million pounds. 

The new centre is set to open at the United Colleges Group at the College of North West London in mid-April. 

Proponents say it will offer a range of green skills courses for students in the local area and from across the city.

Stephen Davis, group principal and chief executive of the United Colleges Group, said: “Green skills are an essential part of modern learning, and the United Colleges Group is proud to put them front-and-centre in our offering.

“Our new Green Skills Centre will play a key role in helping us achieve our aim of making sure that Brent is a place where students can learn these vital skills and prepare for their futures.

“I would like to thank all of our partners for making this possible and I look forward to continuing to work with them into the future.”

The £500,000 funding has come from the Mayor’s Academies Hubs programme and the project has been delivered alongside Brent Council.

Willesden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Kingswood Avenue was found to have some of the highest-value sales over the past five years in Brent

London Live News

Revealed: 'Most expensive streets' in Brent since 2016

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Martin Redston hands in documents at Brent Town Hall

Brent champion Martin Redston dies aged 72

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Swindells will take on the chairman role.

North London healthcare can be among ‘best in world’ says new chief

William Mata

Author Picture Icon