Fight to save Indian restaurant against 43 flats

Adam Shaw, LDRS

Published: 2:34 PM November 10, 2021
Mumbai Junction is a popular Indian restaurant

Mumbai Junction is a popular Indian restaurant - Credit: Google

Residents are fighting to save an Indian restaurant that could be bulldozed for dozens of flats. 

Developers Fruition Properties hope to build 43 homes on the site of Mumbai Junction in North West London. 

But local campaigners say this will result in the loss of one of the area’s most loved restaurants and an historic 1950s building.

They added the new building’s design will not be in keeping with the surrounding area and, being five-storeys high, would “swamp” neighbouring properties. 

Sudbury Court Residents’ Association have urged people to complain about the plans.

It wants to defend the history of the current site, which initially housed the John Lyon pub before being turned into the Indian restaurant.

The group said: “The John Lyon name has historic value, John Lyon founded Harrow School 500 years ago, and his legacy still funds local charitable works such as Sudbury Neighbourhood Centre. 

“In the last two decades the John Lyon has changed and adapted to the local population, it is without doubt a place where everyone can go, it therefore contributes to our community cohesion and understanding of each other. 

“The loss of this community asset and meeting place within walking distance of over 3,000 plus homes, a large licensed property, would deal a devastating blow to the local community and would force the residents to drive to other destinations much further afield thus reducing active travel in the area.”

The blueprint for the new plan

The blueprint for the new plan - Credit: Fruition Properties-Brent Council

It is also critical of the design of the new proposals, describing it as “monolithic” and one that will “tower over its neighbours”. 

More than 180 comments opposing the scheme have been lodged on Brent Council’s planning portal. 

These cover several issues, including the impact it will have on the local environment, traffic and parking and nearby amenities. 

Others have stressed the need to protect one of the area’s “iconic” buildings and suggested replacing it with flats would not be the right move as they would “not blend in” with the landscape.   

Fruition Properties and Mumbai Junction have been contacted for commen

