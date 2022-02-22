News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Local Council

Wembley councillor leaves Labour for Conservatives

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:49 AM February 22, 2022
Cllr Wilhelmina Mitchell Murray has resigned

Cllr Wilhelmina Mitchell-Murray has gone into the blue - Credit: Archant

A Brent councillor has said the ‘influence of Momentum’ is behind her decision to leave the ruling Labour group for the Conservative Party.

Wembley Central representative Wilhelmina Mitchell-Murray announced this week she has become the Tories’ third member. 

A statement from the Conservative group said: “It would appear that Momentum [a left wing group within Labour] has an unhealthy influence in the selection of local candidates and many sitting councillors and activists are unhappy with the situation.

“She will make an excellent Conservative councillor.”

Labour councillor Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council, said: “Wilhelmina’s friends in Brent Labour will be deeply disappointed to hear of her decision. While we respect her choice to leave, we must amicably disagree with her chosen means.

“If the answer for Brent is Boris Johnson, then you are asking the wrong question.

“Brent Labour is a broadchurch of beliefs, mirroring the range of thought and experience in our borough. 

“Notwithstanding, in the aftermath of the elections, I will be requesting to our coordinating bodies that a full review of our diversity monitoring procedures is undertaken.”  
 

