Tile mural celebrates non-football events at Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium might be best known as the home of English football - but proponents of a new tile mural have opted to show off other events from the venue’s history.

And while the tiles are either side of the Bobby Moore Bridge, there is no reference to the beautiful game.

Instead, Brent Council has announced the walkway near Wembley Park station will focus on "diversity".

The west wall features a drummer, representing the Live Aid concert in July 1985. The east wall shows a pair of American football and rugby league players as well as two hockey teams.

Mayor of Brent Lia Colacicco said: "The tile murals are a part of Brent's rich heritage so it is exciting to see more tiles revealed.

“My hope is that when looking at the images we remember the historic and iconic moments that have happened in Wembley and I am looking forward to more memories being created."

The tiles will be on show from March 1-21.