Indian restaurant saved as flat block plan rejected

An Indian restaurant has been saved from the bulldozer after Brent Council refused plans to replace it with a block of flats.

The authority’s planning bosses rejected an application for 43 homes on the site of Mumbai Junction in Watford Road.

Council officers said the proposed building – which would have been up to five storeys high – would be out of character for the neighbourhood.

They described it as “excessively bulky” for a suburban area currently made up of low-rise houses.

A council report also criticised the impact the new building would have on daylight for some neighbouring properties, as well as the wider Sudbury Court Conservation Area.

There were also concerns some of the flats could be seen as a “poor standard of accommodation” due to design flaws.

Hundreds of comments from nearby residents opposed to the plans were submitted to the council, with just two messages of support.

Brent councillors Keith Perrin and Margaret McLennan also voiced objections to the plans, as did Brent North MP Barry Gardiner.

Sudbury Court Residents’ Association said it was important to defend the history of the current site, which initially housed the John Lyon pub which was converted into the Indian restaurant.

Opposing the plans, the group said: “The John Lyon name has historic value, John Lyon founded Harrow School 500 years ago, and his legacy still funds local charitable works such as Sudbury Neighbourhood Centre.

“In the last two decades the John Lyon has changed and adapted to the local population, it is, without doubt, a place where everyone can go, it, therefore, contributes to our community cohesion and understanding of each other.

“The loss of this community asset and meeting place within walking distance of over 3,000 plus homes, a large licensed property, would deal a devastating blow to the local community and would force the residents to drive to other destinations much further afield thus reducing active travel in the area.”

It was also critical of the design of the proposals, describing it as “monolithic” and one that will “tower over its neighbours”.

The decision to refuse planning permission could be subject to an appeal.

Developer Fruition Properties has been contacted for comment.