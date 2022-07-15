Changes to how you do your recycling – consultation

Brent council is proposing changes to recycling collection to save money and achieve its carbon neutral target by 2030.

Under the new plans, recycling would be separated into "fibre", such as mixed paper, cardboard, or newspapers, and "containers", such as plastic, tin cans, or tubs.

They would be collected in alternate weeks.

This would change the current system, under which all recycling is collected in one bin once a week. General waste collection would continue to be fortnightly, and food waste weekly.

Councillor Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment, said: “These changes will mean that the council can save money and keep running services that residents need the most.

“Evidence from other councils show an increase in recycling rates when using this collection method. This is just one way of us improving in our fight against climate change.”

Residents are invited to share their views on the proposed changes to recycling at haveyoursay.brent.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/