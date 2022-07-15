News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Local Council

Changes to how you do your recycling – consultation

Logo Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 4:19 PM July 15, 2022
Brent council proposes changes to recycling collection

Brent council proposes changes to recycling collection - Credit: PA

Brent council is proposing changes to recycling collection to save money and achieve its carbon neutral target by 2030. 

Under the new plans, recycling would be separated into "fibre", such as mixed paper, cardboard, or newspapers, and "containers", such as plastic, tin cans, or tubs.

They would be collected in alternate weeks. 

This would change the current system, under which all recycling is collected in one bin once a week. General waste collection would continue to be fortnightly, and food waste weekly. 

Councillor Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment, said: “These changes will mean that the council can save money and keep running services that residents need the most.  

“Evidence from other councils show an increase in recycling rates when using this collection method. This is just one way of us improving in our fight against climate change.” 

Residents are invited to share their views on the proposed changes to recycling at haveyoursay.brent.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/

Brent News
North London News
West London News

Don't Miss

Collision involving motorcyclist at the junction of Chichele Road and Melrose Avenue

London Live News

Woman in 'critical condition' after Cricklewood collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A person has died after being hit by a train between St Albans and London St Pancras

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Boy, 13, found safe and well

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Application approved for 26 Manor Park Road, London, NW10 4JJ

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Brent

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon