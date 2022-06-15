More than 250 council homes could be coming to Wembley in tower deal

More than 250 council homes could be coming to Brent as the council prepares to buy part of a planned tower block in Wembley.

The council’s cabinet will discuss plans to purchase 252 affordable flats at a 24-storey development on the site of a former car parts warehouse in Fulton Road.

Planning permission was granted in March 2021 for five new tower blocks at the site, totalling 759 homes, of which almost 218 would be deemed affordable. After negotiations, the council plans to buy a further 34 homes to be offered at social rent, which is typically around 50 per cent of market rent levels.

It will also take on 46 flats to be rented on the open market, which it said will make the overall purchase more cost-effective. The council will pay rent on the flats for the first 60 years of the lease, which is expected to cost around £128million.

According to the cabinet report, the social rent flats will be covered by the council’s housing budget, while it will look to manage the open market flats “effectively”. Work on the £270m development is expected to start in September, and it is hoped that tenants will be able to move in at the end of 2025.

When planning permission was granted, developer Regal London’s co-founder Simon De Friend said: “This particular site is perfect for Regal London. The initial plans we’ve put together would make for a development that would really complement and contribute to the area, tying in with the wider regeneration of Wembley.”

If approved, it will be the second time in months that Brent Council has agreed to buy up part of a planned development. In April, the council agreed to pay developers £40m to take responsibility for more than 200 homes across two sites in South Kilburn and Alperton.

At the time, planning and property lead councillor Shama Tatler said it was an example of the council’s “endeavour to provide a considerable number of social housing units” in Brent. Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt added that it was about making sure “no one is left behind” when it comes to housing.