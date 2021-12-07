Brondesbury Park Synagogue gets licence for alcohol and music until midnight

Brondesbury Park Synagogue has been given a licence from Brent Council. - Credit: Google Maps

A synagogue can now sell booze and play music until midnight – despite concerns from its neighbours.

Brent Council licensing bosses approved an application by Brondesbury Park Synagogue that will allow it to serve alcohol at events held between 10am and 12am – seven-days-a-week.

It will also be able to serve late night food and host entertainment between 11pm and midnight across the entire week.

This was despite several objections from angry residents and councillors, who said it could boost antisocial behaviour.

Russell De Rozario, who has lived opposite the synagogue for the past 20 years, said there have been problems with noise when the venue has held events in the past.

He said: “It’s just a residential street and we could really do without the noise – we just want to live somewhere nice.”

Robert Dicks, who lives a few doors away from the synagogue, explained there have been issues with parking as his neighbours’ cars have been blocked in.

He added there are fears about trucks delivering food, drink and music equipment, despite assurances that these will only take place between 9am and 6pm.

Locals say they have tried to raise their objections with the synagogue but claim they have been met with “aggressive security”.

Local councillor Erica Gbajumo said there are often “blazing lights” coming from the synagogue.

She said: “I have had many residents contact me to object to this application, particularly around issues of noise and light – they are scared granting a licence until 12am will make this worse.

“They just want to get some peace and quiet and sleep and they are worried this won’t happen with lights blazing until that time.”

She added there could be issues with guests “chatting” after midnight when events at the synagogue end.

For the synagogue, lawyer Julian Overton, explained there was “no intention” of turning the synagogue into a disco or banqueting hall.

He said it would look to host up to three events a month and that granting a licence would enable these to be better regulated.

He explained there are a number of conditions attached to the licence – agreed to by the Metropolitan Police and Brent Council licensing officers – that should ease residents’ concerns.

These include putting measures in place to ensure people leave quietly, keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible and having a point of contact for neighbours to discuss any issues.