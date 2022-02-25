Alperton to welcome artist Brian Alabaster’s sculpture inspired by Andrea Zafirakou and her pupils

Students look on as the sculpture takes shape. - Credit: St George

One of the country’s leading sculptors is about to finish an artwork for the Grand Union neighbourhood - having taken inspiration from students at the local Alperton Community School.

The bronze sculpture, which was also inspired by award-winning teacher Andrea Zafirakou, shows three children climbing stacks of unsteady-looking books in equilibrium.

Artist Brian Alabaster said: “It represents the sort of uncertainty and problems that the pupils may suffer.”

He added: “But the changes of height represent progress.”

The first step of such work began when Brian and his team spent two afternoons at Alperton’s school. There, the artist would lead a sculpting workshop.

The pupils had no clue that Brian and Leyla Fakhr, art consultant on the project, were observing them. They then selected three pupils to model for the artist.

Coming from a rural area, Brian said: “I was nervous coming into an inner-city school thinking that I would have discipline issues and getting people's attention. And I found absolutely the opposite of that. They were incredibly respectful and interested.”

At the school, art and textile teacher Andrea Zafirakou, known for her commitment and dedication to youth, and decorated as such, created charity Artists in Residence to bring art closer to pupils. Brian worked with the charity and hopes to work more at the school in the future.

The Grand Union will see 3,500 homes built in canalside in Alperton over the next few years.

Ginny Juke, senior development at St George - the developer behind the project, said: “A really important aspect for us is creating somewhere that's going to feel like home to people.

“We're not trying to create a new community. What we want to do is make sure that we contribute towards that community, that we can become part of it. We're not trying to rebrand it.”

For example, she said, a community centre will be one of the first facilities to be delivered.

Through a community liaison group and an information centre, St George was able to hear people’s contributions. But was it enough?

Alperton councillor Anton Georgiou said: “It’s great to see collaborative work done with a community school, but I hope it will be done alongside investment in terms of infrastructure.”

About St George’s involvement in the community, he added: “St George has been active and involved in the community.

"For example, last year, they helped facilitate one of St George’s schemes that was about giving flowers to residents who were isolated."