All the Brent candidates in the 2022 local election

The full candidate lists for the 2022 local elections have been announced, which means locals now know who they can vote for on May 5.

In Brent, there are 57 seats up for grabs across 22 wards in the borough – this is a change from the 2018 election, where 63 councillors were selected from 21 wards.

The Labour Party, which returned a healthy majority last time out, has put forward 57 candidates, a figure matched by the Conservative Party. The Liberal Democrats have 49 people standing for office, the Green Party has 16 representatives and there are four Independent residents on the ballot.

Issues high on the agenda for voters include tackling wealth inequality and the council’s approach to regeneration, as well as how to encourage greener travel in an effective manner.

Brent was hit hard by Covid-19, with the local hospital at Northwick Park among the most overwhelmed in the country during the first wave. Voters will be keeping a keen eye on how the respective parties plan to manage the borough’s recovery to the pandemic.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

Alperton Ward: Bhagwanji Chohan (Lab); Ravindrasinh Dashandi (Con); Anton Georgiou (Lib Dem); Mustapha Ishola-Jimoh (Lab); Hannah Matin (Lib Dem); Yash Patel (Con); Trupti Sanghani (Lab); Urmil Soni (Con); Sandria Terrelonge (Lib Dem)

Barnhill Ward: Kathleen Fraser (Lab); Robert Johnson (Lab); Sai Madabhushi (Con); Pranav Patel (Con); Richard Porter (Green)

Brondesbury Park Ward: Sapna Chadha (Con); Mark Cummins (Lib Dem); Erica Gbajumo (Lab); Ryan Hack (Lab); Bertha Joseph (Con); Jonathan Singh (Lib Dem); Natasha Woodward (Green)

Cricklewood and Mapesbury Ward: Scott Bartle (Ind); Tariq Dar (Lab); Anthony Dunn (Lib Dem); Freddie Fulton (Con); Richard Geldart (Con); Alyssa Gilbert (Lib Dem); Gwen Grahl (Lab); John Kohut (Green)

Dollis Hill Ward: Parvez Ahmed (Lab); Daniel Brown (Lib Dem); Liz Dixon (Lab); Alison Hopkins (Lib Dem); Richard Lacey (Con); Arshad Mahmood (Lab); Peter Murry (Green); Anisha Patel (Con); Anand Roy (Con); Vivienne Williamson (Lib Dem)

Harlesden and Kensal Green Ward: Wasim Badru (Ind); Eugenia Barnett (Green); Jumbo Chan (Lab); Alex Guest (Lib Dem); Matt Kelcher (Lab); Tilly McAuliffe (Lib Dem); Mili Patel (Lab); Bhavna Patel (Con); Aloka Roy (Con); Deborah Sutherland (Lib Dem); Kieron Walker (Con)

Kenton Ward: Mansoor Akram (Lab); Charles Clinton (Lib Dem); Baston De’Medici-Jaguar (Green); Yulian Dimitrov (Lib Dem); Sunita Hirani (Con); Suresh Kansagra (Con); Jahan Mahmoodi (Lab); Michael Maurice (Con); Fiona Mulaisho (Lab); Ulla Thiessen (Lib Dem)

Kilburn Ward: Rita Begum (Lab); Sabrina Bell (Ind); Charles Brand (Lib Dem); Rita Conneely (Lab); Katie Doyle (Con); Anthony Molloy (Lab); Derick Rethans (Lib Dem); Mark Roberts (Con); Anne Sharp (Lib Dem); Retno Widuri (Con); Nathaniel Williams (Green)

Kingsbury Ward: Michael Brooke (Lib Dem); Saqib Butt (Lab); Maurice Gold (Green); Sanjana Karnani (Con); Salman Khan (Con); Larry Ngan (Lib Dem); Shama Tatler (Lab)

Northwick Park Ward: Narinder Bajwa (Lab); Mabel Balogun (Con); Diana Collymore (Lab); Peter Corcoran (Lib Dem); Alessandra Grasso (Lib Dem); Harmit Vyas (Con)

Preston Ward: Robert Goodsell (Lib Dem); Orleen Hylton (Lab); Daniel Kennelly (Lab); Hema Mistry (Con); Dominic O’Sullivan (Lib Dem); David Pearson (Green); Sushil Rapatwar (Con); Cristian Stincanu (Ind)

Queens Park Ward: Salman Anwar (Con); Virginia Brand (Liberal Democrat); Stephen Crabb (Lab); Harry Gillow (Con); Neil Nerva (Lab); Monica Roberts (Con); Robin Sharp (Lib Dem); Sheila Simpson (Green); Eleanor Southwood (Lab); Deborah Unger (Lib Dem)

Queensbury Ward: Valerie Brown (Lib Dem); Jeanie Cruickshank (Lib Dem); Sandra Kabir (Lab); Manoj Mishra (Con); Kanta Mistry (Con); Kana Naheerathan (Lab); Jayanti Patel (Con); Anita Thakkar (Lab); Ieva Tomsone (Lib Dem)

Roundwood Ward: George Appiah-Fordjour (Con); Elliot Chappell (Lab); Fleur Donnelly-Jackson (Lab); Marion Dunmore (Green); Elizabeth Inglis (Con); Jake Rubin (Lab); Gerald Soames (Con)

Stonebridge Ward: Abdi Aden (Lab); Said Deria (Con); Simon Erskine (Green); Tony Ethapemi (Lab); Promise Knight (Lab); Harry Quainoo (Con); Ajoy Roy (Con)

Sudbury Ward: Teo Benea (Lab); Paul Lorber (Lib Dem); Pinakin Raval (Con); Kalpana Rawal (Lib Dem); Thomas Stephens (Lab); Chintan Zaveri (Con)

Tokyngton Ward: Muhammed Butt (Lab); Shamim Chowdhury (Con); Martin Francis (Green); Mohammed Khalid (Lib Dem); Ian McAuliffe (Lib Dem); Krunal Patel (Con); Krupa Sheth (Lab)

Welsh Harp Ward: Amer Agha (Lab); Diana Ayres (Lib Dem); Ibrahim Bahadur (Con); Harbi Farah (Lab); Elcena Jeffers (Ind); Kieran McCartney-Patel (Con); Mary Mitchell (Lab); Freda Raingold (Lib Dem); Andy Sharma (Con); Richard Sisson (Lib Dem); David Stevens (Green)

Wembley Central Ward: David Johnson (Lib Dem); Afifa Majid (Lib Dem); Wilhelmina Mitchell Murray (Con); Mahendra Negi (Con); Rajan Seelan (Lab); Sonia Shah (Lab); Riyaz Shaik (Con); Ketan Sheth (Lab); Robert Wharton (Lib Dem)

Wembley Hill Ward: Ihtesham Afzal (Lab); Akram Ajmal (Lab); Eileen Barker (Lib Dem); Reena De Cruz (Con); Floyd Dios De Rosario (Con); Sushil Dokwal (Con); Jordan Harris (Green); Douglas Lee (Lib Dem); Glynis Lee (Lib Dem); Ishma Moeen (Lab)

Wembley Park Ward: Iman Ahmadi Moghaddam (Lab); Tim Jarman (Lib Dem); Sellathurai Jeyakumar (Con); Christopher Phillips (Con); Edan Powell (Lib Dem); Tazi Smith (Lab)

Willesden Green Ward: Philip Alexander (Lib Dem); Saqlain Choudry (Lab); Max Fuller (Lib Dem); Raffles Fulton (Con); Janice Long (Lab); Tom Miller (Lab); Hannah Phillips (Con); William Relton (Green); Barkha Sharma (Con); Isabella Thomas (Lib Dem)

