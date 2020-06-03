Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’
PUBLISHED: 16:06 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 03 June 2020
A Harlesden grocery store has been closed by police for ongoing criminality.
Lloyds Groceries, in Craven Park Road, is forbidden to reopen until at least September says the notice.
@MPS Harlesden said in a tweet that it had closed the store “for ongoing ASB [antisocial behaviour] and Criminal Activity in the Harlesden area.”
“LLOYDS will remain closed until 02/09/2020 signed by Willesden Magistrates Court,” the tweet said. “This is part of a joint operation to tackle ASB in Harlesden. #closure”.
As reported in this paper on March 19 police seized 20kg of cannabis during a drugs raid on the shop.
Harlesden safer neighbourhood team (SNT) had issued a drugs warrant on Lloyds Groceries to intercept a cargo due to be delivered to the store.
Officers searched the shop after being tipped off by the UK Border Force.
Harlesden Area Action tweeted its appreciation. “Busy days/nights in Harlesden. Thank you for your hard and relentless work,” it said.
