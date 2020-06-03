Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A Harlesden grocery store has been closed by police for ongoing criminality.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Closure notice on Lloyds Grocery Store. Picture: @MPSHarlesden Closure notice on Lloyds Grocery Store. Picture: @MPSHarlesden

Lloyds Groceries, in Craven Park Road, is forbidden to reopen until at least September says the notice.

@MPS Harlesden said in a tweet that it had closed the store “for ongoing ASB [antisocial behaviour] and Criminal Activity in the Harlesden area.”

“LLOYDS will remain closed until 02/09/2020 signed by Willesden Magistrates Court,” the tweet said. “This is part of a joint operation to tackle ASB in Harlesden. #closure”.

As reported in this paper on March 19 police seized 20kg of cannabis during a drugs raid on the shop.

Harlesden police dog sniffs around to find 20kg of cannabis in Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan Harlesden police dog sniffs around to find 20kg of cannabis in Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden safer neighbourhood team (SNT) had issued a drugs warrant on Lloyds Groceries to intercept a cargo due to be delivered to the store.

Officers searched the shop after being tipped off by the UK Border Force.

Harlesden Area Action tweeted its appreciation. “Busy days/nights in Harlesden. Thank you for your hard and relentless work,” it said.

You may also want to watch: